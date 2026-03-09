GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $27.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GAP opened at $23.28 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,060. This trade represents a 44.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $298,663.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,753,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,820,074.93. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,264. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Key GAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting GAP this week:

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.