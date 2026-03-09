Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,351,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $180,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 81.2% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 203,434 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 115,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the sale, the director owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Gen Digital stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.