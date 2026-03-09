Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,903,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $193,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 96.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 44,278 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,226.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,226.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

