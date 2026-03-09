HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst sentiment and research upgrades: several outlets and analysts continue to rate HCA favorably — one consensus snapshot called the stock a "Moderate Buy," reflecting continued analyst confidence that HCA can grow earnings and return capital to shareholders.

Long-term demographic bull case: MarketBeat argues HCA is a likely beneficiary of U.S. aging demographics, noting management's strong guidance (FY2026 EPS and EBITDA ranges), expanded capex, a $10B repurchase authorization and a raised dividend — all supportive of long‑term growth and shareholder returns.

Analyst estimate tweaks from Zacks: Zacks Research nudged near‑term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and raised FY2026 to $29.63, which supports the earnings outlook, but it kept a "Hold" rating — a modest positive but not a strong endorsement.

Zacks' view is mixed farther out: while FY2026 estimates were lifted, Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast modestly — a sign analysts see near‑term strength but some uncertainty on longer‑term margin expansion.

Local/industry headlines are mixed and mostly non‑company specific: a local hospital (Manchester's Catholic Medical Center) plans to end outpatient mental‑health services and a leadership hire at Methodist Healthcare were reported — signals about regional capacity and staffing but with limited direct impact on HCA's large national footprint.

Near‑term policy and revenue risks remain prominent: recent company commentary and market writeups note revenue growth was slightly below expectations in the prior quarter and management flagged $600–$900M of potential EBITDA headwinds from insurance‑exchange changes plus state supplemental payment declines — factors that could cap near‑term upside despite strong EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $533.63 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.18 and a 52-week high of $552.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.34 and a 200 day moving average of $465.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

