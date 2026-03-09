Imperial Petroleum Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Get alerts:

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) management highlighted stronger quarterly results, continued fleet expansion, and a rapidly shifting geopolitical backdrop during its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial and operational update. The company held the call in a listen-only format with no question-and-answer session.

Quarterly performance boosted by market strength and fleet growth

CEO Harry Vafias said the fourth quarter of 2025 benefited from favorable conditions in both tanker and dry bulk markets, alongside the ongoing integration of the company’s expanded fleet. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, Imperial Petroleum reported that net revenue from its tanker segment increased by almost 18%, while net revenue from the dry bulk segment rose about 26%.

Financial results: revenue nearly doubled year-over-year

Operational performance improved as well. Fleet operational utilization was 91.8% in Q4 2025, which management described as the company’s best quarterly utilization performance of 2025. Utilization was 93.4% for tankers and 90.4% for the dry bulk fleet. Vafias added that commercial off-hire days were reduced by 24.3% versus Q3.

Imperial Petroleum reported Q4 2025 revenue of $51.1 million, up 95% from the same period of 2024. Operating income was $13.7 million, representing a 174% increase compared to Q4 2024 and a 33% increase from Q3 2025. Net income for the quarter was $15 million, which management said was about $11.1 million higher than the prior-year quarter.

Chief financial officer Ms. Sakellaris attributed the year-over-year growth primarily to the addition of dry bulk vessels and improved market rates, particularly for Suezmax tankers. She noted Suezmax rates increased during Q4 2025 to about $92,000 per day from $55,000 per day in Q3, and said they were “now even higher,” close to $180,000 per day.

Cost items rose alongside the larger fleet and higher activity. Voyage costs were $16.6 million, up $8 million from Q4 2024, which Sakellaris said reflected a higher number of voyages and balancing activity, especially for Supramax vessels. Running costs were $11.3 million, up $4.6 million, which she attributed to an average increase of eight vessels between the compared periods.

For Q4 2025, the company reported:

Net revenues: about $34.5 million, up from $17.8 million in Q4 2024

about $34.5 million, up from $17.8 million in Q4 2024 EBITDA: $21.3 million

$21.3 million Net income: $15 million

$15 million Basic EPS: $0.37

For the full year 2025, management reported net income of $50 million, EBITDA of about $71 million, and operating cash flow of $81 million. Full-year EPS was $1.35.

Liquidity, capital commitments, and share repurchase

Management emphasized its cash position and described the company as profitable and debt-free during its expansion phase. As of Dec. 31, 2025, free cash including time deposits was $179 million, according to Sakellaris. Vafias said “cash today is close to $198 million.”

On fleet-related capital commitments, Sakellaris said the company had commitments for seven vessels—one recently delivered and six remaining to be delivered up to Q3 2026—totaling about $130 million. Of that amount, about $52 million is expected to be paid through the end of Q3 2026, with the remaining $78 million to be paid by the end of 2026.

The company also discussed shareholder returns. Vafias said Imperial Petroleum commenced a $10 million stock repurchase program on Feb. 9. Under the program, the company had repurchased 251,000 shares for an aggregate $900,000 as of the date of the call.

Management also pointed to multi-year cash generation, stating that across 2023 to 2025 the company generated $171 million of net profits and $240 million of total operating cash flow.

Fleet deployment and growth plan

Vafias said Imperial Petroleum continued expanding during Q4, noting that in mid-December it agreed to purchase three carriers and one tanker. Following delivery of the dry bulk carrier POS MARVEL on Jan. 12, the company had 20 ships “on the water.” Based on capital commitments into 2026, management expects to take delivery of another six ships, and Sakellaris said the company expects to have 26 vessels on the water after those deliveries.

In terms of current deployment, management said about 65% of the fleet was under time charter. The company had five product tankers and two Suezmaxes employed in the spot market, with the remaining two product tankers on period employment. Management said all dry bulk ships are on short-term charters, describing the approach as providing “healthy cash flow” while minimizing idle time and voyage costs.

Sakellaris added that in Q4 2025, the average time charter equivalent per fleet voyage day was close to $27,000 for tankers and about $15,000 for the dry bulk fleet, both improving from Q3.

Market commentary centers on geopolitics and freight volatility

Management devoted significant attention to geopolitical risks and their impact on freight markets. Vafias said the “U.S.-Iran conflict” had already positively affected seaborne trade for tankers, while cautioning that the duration and any escalation could disrupt trade patterns and create turmoil in oil supply and pricing.

He also said tensions in the Middle East that escalated since late February 2026 caused a spike in tanker rates, with risk premia priced into freights as disruption increased around the Strait of Hormuz. Management cited a specific datapoint: on March 1, vessel arrivals in the Strait of Hormuz were down 80% from normal levels. Vafias said that compared with the end of Q4, Suezmax rates were up 95% to about $180,000 per day, while MR tanker rates were up 75% to about $50,000 daily.

In its tanker market review, management attributed Q4 crude tanker strength to OPEC unwinding some output cuts (adding 1.6 million barrels per day since Q4), steady global oil consumption (104.5 million barrels per day in Q4), and a tightening of the “dark fleet” as sanctions enforcement increased against tankers trading in Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. For product tankers, management cited weaker long-haul Russian clean petroleum product exports during Q4, but said the market improved mid-quarter due to greater Atlantic basin activity.

On dry bulk, management said the positive momentum from Q3 continued through Q4, citing drivers including higher iron ore imports to China amid lower domestic mine production and increased long-haul bauxite exports from West Africa. The company also noted stronger Atlantic grain volumes and said U.S. corn exports increased in the second half of 2025 by 38% year-over-year. Management said dry cargo trade is expected to increase by 1.5%, with the biggest percentage rise expected from bauxite trade.

In closing remarks, Vafias reiterated that Imperial Petroleum expects to reach 26 vessels without taking on bank debt, while emphasizing that the “key concern” remains geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their potential impact on tanker markets and oil prices.

About Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading