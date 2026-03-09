Ingredion Incorporated $INGR is Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 211.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises about 1.0% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 65.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,432.05. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $131,118.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,310 shares of company stock worth $5,741,733. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $115.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

