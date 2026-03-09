Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $127,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $115.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,432.05. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,406.70. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,310 shares of company stock worth $5,741,733 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

