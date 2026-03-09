Insider Selling: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) CEO Sells $1,203,600.00 in Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 606,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,275.95. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Russell Wayne Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,209,600.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,200.00.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SARO. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth $12,343,000.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.