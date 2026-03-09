Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IHG stock opened at $132.69 on Monday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $150.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.60.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.