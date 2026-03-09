Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,867.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 219.10 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 718.75%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $15,000,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,376,705.25. This represents a 31.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,755.89. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 293,274 shares of company stock worth $30,697,937 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

