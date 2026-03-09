iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $241.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $171.51 and a 12-month high of $262.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

