ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ITT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $9,381,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 27.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 2.9%

ITT opened at $185.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on ITT in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $12,099,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

