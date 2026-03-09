JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target to $33.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GAP. Evercore upped their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

GAP opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 88,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $2,383,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,764,593 shares in the company, valued at $74,146,384.26. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,060. This represents a 44.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,264. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,899,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,239,000 after buying an additional 145,427 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,399,000 after acquiring an additional 151,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of GAP by 18.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

