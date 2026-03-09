JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Position Lifted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.