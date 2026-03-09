Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,370,000 after buying an additional 533,946 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,406,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 18.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Key Marvell Technology News

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

