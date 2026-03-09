Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 18.5%

Shares of MRVL opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

