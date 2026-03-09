Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

