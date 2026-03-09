Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 18.5%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after buying an additional 4,596,309 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

