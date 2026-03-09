Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

