MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,769,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $128,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.7%

MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 60.84% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGIC Investment

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 454,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,261.15. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $3,690,271.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 822,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,807.88. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,058,572. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation’s first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company’s primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.