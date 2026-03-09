Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

MOD opened at $186.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.07. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $243.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

