Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 288.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 397.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.