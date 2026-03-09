MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 1.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $569.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $626.28.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.51 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,450. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,231,900.65. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.78.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

