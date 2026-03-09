Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Position Raised by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1,231.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $35,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 193.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.Paychex’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $123.94.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

