Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,929,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 328,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $200,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $169,611.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,490.03. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

