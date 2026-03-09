PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 224,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is -112.02%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

