Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $102.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

