Popular, Inc. $BPOP Position Increased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Popular accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Popular by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,190,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 29.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after acquiring an additional 92,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.55.

Popular Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Popular stock opened at $130.78 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $149.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.36. Popular had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $806.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $204,373.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,002.75. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,360 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $312,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,992.50. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

