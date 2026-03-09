Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $121,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Wolk acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,128. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,974.44. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $97.08 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

