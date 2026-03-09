Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Position Reduced by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Qualys by 451.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $145,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,259.32. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,186,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.40. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.14 and a 52 week high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Qualys from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

