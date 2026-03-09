Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $540.58 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $573.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

