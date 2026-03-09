Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Position Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,225,000 after acquiring an additional 952,681 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $86,719,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $74,841,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 116.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 267,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,436,000 after purchasing an additional 144,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.06.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 4.1%

NYSE:RL opened at $338.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $389.15.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

