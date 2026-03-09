ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Acquired by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 3.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ResMed from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $520,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,790.06. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $1,366,435.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,642,532.94. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,307. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

