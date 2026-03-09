Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Roblox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $22,410,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Roblox by 32.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $3,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 394,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,212,948.68. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

