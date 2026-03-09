Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total transaction of $515,631.99. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,399.03. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,840 shares of company stock worth $25,465,888. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE ROK opened at $369.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

