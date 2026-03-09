Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $199,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 248.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,162.03. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,521.80. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $279.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.66 and a 12-month high of $306.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

