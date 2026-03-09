Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $200,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 427.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 122.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $323,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,717.40. The trade was a 26.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $809,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,449.20. This trade represents a 76.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,950. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 3.9%

RUSHA opened at $66.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $45.67 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Weiss Ratings raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Featured Stories

