ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $145,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,895,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,453,716,000 after buying an additional 398,071 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 668,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,355,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $951,106,000 after acquiring an additional 341,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 109.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,332,000 after acquiring an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. DZ Bank raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.06.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.18. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

