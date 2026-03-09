Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $187,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 113.3% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SW shares. Truist Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, CEO Anthony P. J. Smurfit sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $2,061,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,660,119.40. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Bowles sold 10,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,271.44. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

