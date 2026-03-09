SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,201 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

