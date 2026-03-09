SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,150 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4,002.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 642,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 627,005 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,714.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 627,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,877 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,526,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

