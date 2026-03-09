SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Stake Lessened by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 585,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 547,696 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 327,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 313,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 286,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $94.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

