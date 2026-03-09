Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Strategy were worth $132,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 3.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy stock opened at $133.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $880,080. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Continued Bitcoin accumulation — Strategy added 3,015 BTC this week, taking holdings above ~720,000 BTC; that supports the company’s identity as a Bitcoin treasury play and can lift the stock when BTC rallies. Yahoo: Strategy Bitcoin Bet Deepens

Continued Bitcoin accumulation — Strategy added 3,015 BTC this week, taking holdings above ~720,000 BTC; that supports the company’s identity as a Bitcoin treasury play and can lift the stock when BTC rallies. Positive Sentiment: Higher STRC dividend and record STRC issuance — Strategy raised the dividend on its STRC perpetual preferred (seventh increase), which can attract income-oriented buyers and supported recent trading activity. Yahoo: Strategy Bitcoin Bet Deepens

Higher STRC dividend and record STRC issuance — Strategy raised the dividend on its STRC perpetual preferred (seventh increase), which can attract income-oriented buyers and supported recent trading activity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst optimism vs. execution risk — Wall Street price-target averages imply large upside potential, but those targets assume successful BTC appreciation and execution; they’re a factor, not a guarantee. Zacks: Analysts See Upside

Analyst optimism vs. execution risk — Wall Street price-target averages imply large upside potential, but those targets assume successful BTC appreciation and execution; they’re a factor, not a guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: Stock is highly correlated to Bitcoin swings — recent BTC rallies (above $73k) have driven sharp MSTR moves both up and down; price action largely follows BTC more than fundamentals. Blockonomi: Crypto Rally Lifted MSTR

Stock is highly correlated to Bitcoin swings — recent BTC rallies (above $73k) have driven sharp MSTR moves both up and down; price action largely follows BTC more than fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Equity/preferred funding may dilute holders and signal capital needs — the company used a mix of common and record STRC issuance to fund BTC buys; investors worry about dilution and rising financing costs. Yahoo: Strategy Bitcoin Bet Deepens

Equity/preferred funding may dilute holders and signal capital needs — the company used a mix of common and record STRC issuance to fund BTC buys; investors worry about dilution and rising financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain weak — recent quarterly results showed a large EPS miss, deeply negative margins and negative ROE; those metrics increase downside risk if BTC stalls. (See company filings and recent earnings commentary.)

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.21.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

