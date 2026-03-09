T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,448,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,992,835 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $148,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 175,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 103,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 459.3% in the third quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $90.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Evercore dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.69.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

