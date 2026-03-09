United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,337,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of United Community Banks worth $198,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $425,840.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,954.56. The trade was a 36.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UCB. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCB stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

