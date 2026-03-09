United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $125,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray Kurzweil sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.02, for a total value of $2,401,088.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,883.40. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.42, for a total transaction of $978,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,281.60. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,684 shares of company stock valued at $160,260,377. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $478.16 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $537.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

