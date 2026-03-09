Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Reduced by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,531,000 after buying an additional 1,561,779 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,776,000 after acquiring an additional 666,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

