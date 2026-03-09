W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Position Decreased by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,469 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $4,205,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 60,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $1,112.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,093.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,018.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,071.38.

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

