Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 0.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

NYSE WELL opened at $204.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

