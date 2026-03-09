WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,637,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $196,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.14%.The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other news, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $31,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,754.53. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $141,372.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,066.66. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $242,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

